At Home On Main 10-Pack 36-in Landscape Stakes | AHOMWGS3610
Premium high quality reusable untreated douglas fir wood stakes. Durable and versatile enough for do-it-yourself or professional projects. Ideal for tree staking, surveying, marking, and general gardening. Use to stake small trees and shrubs, tomato plants, vines, and a variety of other vegetables, herbs, and plants. Available in bundles of different sizes and lengths to suit any project. Manufactured in California by a small family business, using sustainably-forested lumber. At Home On Main 10-Pack 36-in Landscape Stakes | AHOMWGS3610