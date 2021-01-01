Single-compartment foam container features a secure closure to improve handling and help protect against accidental openings. High insulation qualities make it great for transporting and storing both hot and cold foods. Hinged lid is perforated to be easily removed for a less cluttered dining experience and an extra plate for sharing meals. Nonabsorbent material allows you to safely hold wet foods without soaking through. Plus, it's stackable to save you valuable storage space. Dart 10 or More Piece Multisize Silicone Food Storage Container in White | DCC95HT1R