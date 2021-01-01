From hampton bay
Hampton Bay 10 Lumens Solar Black LED Landscape Pathway Light Set (6-Pack)
These Black Solar LED Outdoor Pathway Lights feature an elegant watered lens for a beautiful lighting effect on your walkway. The perfect way to enhance your home's landscape, adds charm and elegance while increasing safety during the nighttime hours. Solar-powered means you can use them anywhere the sun shines. With no wiring necessary and LED bulbs, these solar path lights are easily installed and practically maintenance free.