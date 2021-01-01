Innovaze 2.6 Gal./10-Liter Fingerprint Free Stainless Steel Slim Rectangular Bathroom and Office Step-on Trash Can, Silver

A stylish space saving rectangular slim 2.6 Gal./10-Liter stainless steel trash can with hands free operation and a quiet slow close lids is perfect for smaller spaces like a bathroom or office. The strong foot pedal structure will provide many years of trouble free use. A removable inner plastic bucket can be used with or without a trash bag. A large handle makes for convenient moving and lifting and the stay open lid position and non-skid base allow for easy removal of trash. In brushed stainless steel with a fingerprint-resistant finish. Color: Silver.