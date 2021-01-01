10 - Light Candle Style Empire Chandelier

Features:Ten light chandelierFinish: Oxidized BrassProduct Warranty : 1 year limited warranty for materials and workmanshipFixture Design: Candle StyleFixture Shape: EmpireNumber of Lights: 10Number of Tiers: 1Finish: Oxidized BrassSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: GlassCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Swag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Country of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Desert LodgeMetal Type: Wood Type: Quality Score: 0.4Spefications:Accommodates (10) 40W candelabra E12 base bulbCE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoDark Sky Compliant: ADA Compliant: Fire Rated: TAA Compliant: FSC Certified: UL Listed: cUL Listed: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 39.68Adjustable Hanging Length: Overall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 46.75Body Width - Side to Side: 31.75Body Depth - Front to Back: 31.75Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: