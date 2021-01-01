10 LED Selfie Ring Light with Desktop Phone Tripod Compatible with iPhone Android 3 Color Modes Premium Adjustable Camera Stand Flexible Legs.

Best Quality Guranteed. PORTABLE PHOTO, VIDEO, MAKEUP, LIGHTING > Perfect For Photographers, Videographers, Vloggers, Livestreaming, Makeup. Soft And Even Light, Makes Our Kit Ideal For Glamour Phototgraphy And Key Light Application. All Powered By USB Cable. 2 IN 1 LIGHT & FLEXIBLE DESKTOP TRIPOD / SELFIE STAND > Unique Lightweight Flexible Legs, Great For On The Go & Mounting Anywhere (Competitors Legs are Not Flexible). Adjust For Different Angles, And The Perfect Shot. Attaches To Most Any Angled Or Slick Surface. 3 ADJUSTABLE COLOR TEMPS FOR YOUR BEST LOOK > Choose The Lighting That Is Right For You. Look Great In Photos, Videos, Zoom Video, Teaching. Features Warm, Cool, And Neutral Temperatures 3200-5500K. Plus The Ability To Dim Brightness 1-100%, For The Right Mood, All By Remote Control. Inner Part Of Ring Is 8', Outer Part Of Ring Is 10'. EASY CONNECT APPLE & ANDROID BLUETOOTH REMOTE: When You Need