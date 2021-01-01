The Pure Fitness 10lb Weighted Vest is one of the most useful and universal pieces of exercise equipment you can use. Whether you’re walking, running, or lifting, this vest gives you the extra resistance you need to need to build lean muscle mass and ignite your metabolic fire. The integrated weights are distributed evenly throughout your body for the most productive workout. This vest is designed with comfortable neoprene materials, a fully adjustable closure to fit most adults and features reflective trim for safer running or jogging at night. For added convenience we included a pocket to hold your cell phone or keys while jogging! Pure Fitness 10-lb Weighted Vest in Black | 8636WV