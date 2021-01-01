From sleep innovations
Sleep Innovations 10-Inch SureTemp Memory Foam Mattress 20-Year Warranty, Twin
Two layer 10-Inch premium memory mattress featuring exclusive SureTemp open cell memory foam; US made quality memory foam provides superior comfort Luxurious poly cotton blend mattress cover; comfort layer made with 3-inch SureTemp 3-lb memory foam; 7-inch base layer of premium support foam Superior pressure point relief; reduced tossing and turning, eliminates motion transfer; conforms to body to provide proper spinal alignment Vacuum packed for compact shipping; spot clean cover as needed Measures 39-inches long by 75-inches wide by 10-inches high; 20-year manufacturers limited warranty