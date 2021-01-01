From lameishuju
10-Inch Porcelain Dinner Plates, Elegant Matte Large Round Serving Plates For Steak, Pasta, And Salad, Set Of 3
Advertisement
Perfect Size For A Variety Of FoodsSet of 3 dinner plates, the diameter is 10", height is 1", perfect for pasta, steak, salad, main course, dinner, bread, fruits, sandwich, sushi, fruit and more. The lower part of the plate is heightened design, effective heat insulation, and anti-scalding. easy to stack together, save space, make your cabinet look cleaner and save cabinet space, and easily coordinate with other dinnerware.