Treaton, 10-Inch Medium Plush Tight top Innerspring Mattress & 4" Wood Box Spring Set, Twin (225j-3/3-2LP)

QUALITY YOU CAN FEEL : Only the best in raw materials are used to ensure durability and practicality. The high density foam used makes the mattress highly durable & long-lasting. The high number of coil counts gives the mattress the comfort level desired. INNERSPRING SUPPORT SYSTEM : the high quality steel coils used in this innerspring mattress incorporates the springs to absorb the weight of the body ,thus relieving pressure points to achieve comfort and orthopedic support. QUILTED CUSHION TOP : The beautiful stretch knit fabric stitched with tack and jump quilting creates a deep sumptuous look to your mattress. The fabric color may vary. The quilting layer adds breathability, temperature regulation and fire retardant to the mattress. MEDIUM PLUSH FEEL : Treaton medium plush mattress is a happy medium between firm and soft mattress it has a quilting layer under its surface fabric and is softer than firm altrernatives. STRONG DURABLE BOX SPRING : This 8 inch wood box spring/ foundation supports all mattress types and actually increases the mattress's longevity by stopping sagging. No assembly is required it ships ready to use, just place the Treaton mattress on top and enjoy a restful sleep