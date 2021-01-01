10 Inch Full HD Digital Photo Frame HighResolution IPS Screen Upgraded Remote Control Digital Picture Frame with Motion Sensor AutoRotate Display.

Best Quality Guranteed. 10.1-Inch IPS display: customized with a 10. 1-Inch 1024x600 high resolution IPS screen, digital frame presents superb crisp images with a wide 180-degree viewing angle. It also supports 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution video playing with a 16: 9 aspect ratio. Can't mount on the wall Motion sensor: there is no more need to manually turn the frame on because of the motion sensor, The easiest and power-saving way to light up the display. It will go on or off automatically when you enter or leave the room. The trigger distance to a maximum of 2. 5 meters Auto-rotate function: upgraded with auto-rotate function, this digital frame will automatically adjust all your photos to the right orientation to best fit the display, leaving you free of the hassles to set it up correctly. In addition, the next level brightness presents you better color saturation for a more satisfying view experience Vers