From fedigorlocn
10 Inch White Dinner Plates Set Of 4,Creative Porcelain Ceramic Desserts Plate Multiple Stripes Patterns For Salad Pasta Serving,Microwave Dishwasher
Advertisement
Porcelain dinner plates with balck white striped patterns, which can create a dynamic Vivid and three-dimensional effect, make your meal very pleasant.10 Inch Perfect for main course, dinner, brunch, bread, sandwich, sushi, steak and chicken wings, etc. From casual breakfasts to fancy dinners, this versatile plate set can quickly and easily dress it up or down by the way you set it up.