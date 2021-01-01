From santa's workshop
Santa's Workshop Red 10 Inch Assorted Red and White Nutcrackers - Set of 3
Santa's Workshop 10 Inch Assorted Red And White Nutcrackers - Set Of 3. Crisp and precise in their shining red and white uniforms, this trio of nutcrackers will give your holiday display an instant shot of razzle dazzle! Each nutcracker has a distinctive outfit and headpiece and carries a different object: drum, sword or staff. Beautifully handcrafted from wood and hand painted, these three assorted 10-inch Red and White Nutcrackers are sure to provide many years of pleasure.