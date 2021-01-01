Designed and constructed for maximum utility and ultimate reliability, this 20-inch Estwing tool pack combines top grain cowhide leather and 1800D polyester to provide easily portable and heavy-duty tool organization and storage. The ergonomically shaped straps along with the back lining are padded with cooling mesh that allows them to remain breathable during wear and in hot conditions. A length and height adjustable chest strap keeps the bag secure and in a comfortable position for long duration wear. The outside of the pack has a number of pockets and pouches including a pass through pocket that gives you direct access to the main storage compartment without having to completely open the bag. A padded laptop pocket gives you a secure place to store and protect expensive items. The inside of the backpack has a large number of loops and pockets to store and organize tools. The bottom of the bag features a hard plastic boot that provides a stable base when the bag is set down as well as added durability and moisture resistance. Estwing 10-in Zippered Backpack Polyester | 94759