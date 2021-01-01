Aspen Creative Corporation 10 in. x 7 in. Off White Bell Lamp Shade

Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades, and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers a 1-pack transitional bell shaped lamp shade in off white. Made with faux silk fabric. The lamp shade size is 4 in. top x 10 in. bottom x 7 in. H. This lamp shade is a UNO construction, designed to fit only Phenolic threaded sockets that measure 1-3/8 in. W (socket rings not included). Applications For Table Lamps, Accent lamps, Vintage Lamps, Candle Stick lamps and Kids Room Lamps.