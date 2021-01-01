Marshalltown's curved or straight end hand edgers help make edges on concrete slabs and come with a DuraSoft® handle that offers extra comfort. Creating edges helps prevent cracks and with both ends on the curved edger angeled, you can conveniently go in either direction. This product comes in stainless steel material. The straight style blade size is 10-in x 4-in with a radius of 1/2-in and a lip of 5/8-in to bring you quality results to your concrete projects. Made in the USA with global materials. Marshalltown 10-in x 4-in Stainless Steel Concrete Edger with 0.625-in Radius | 192SSD