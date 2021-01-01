LITTON LANE 10 in. x 32 in. Blue Metal Contemporary Wall Decor

Furnished with solid wood shelf and metal frame that is spacious and can hold up to 20 wine bottles, this playful and elegant design will be blend in seamlessly to any style home . Appreciate their design best against solid-colored backgrounds in contemporary settings. They make great unique decor above mantle, console table or in any living space wall. This item comes shipped in one carton. Come with metal loop backing for easy hang. Suitable for indoor use only. Contemporary design. Color: Blue.