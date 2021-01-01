From the stupell home decor collection
The Stupell Home Decor Collection 10 in. x 15 in. "Fitzgerald Beautiful Person Quote Typography Heart Pattern" by Tammy Apple Wood Wall Art, Multi-Colored
Advertisement
All of our wall plaques start off as high quality lithograph prints that are then mounted on durable MDF wood. Each-piece is hand finished and comes with a fresh layer of foil on the sides to give it a crisp clean look. It arrives ready to hang with no installation required and comes with sturdy clear corners to keep it from damaging in transit. Color: Multi-Colored.