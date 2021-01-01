The Marshalltown Chicago walking groover is constructed with heavy-gauge stainless steel and has welded capped ends to ensure a smooth finish to all concrete joints. The 10” x 10” blade comes with a removable and replaceable bull float bracket that can be attached to a handle of your choice, allowing you to walk behind your concrete groover. This groover also comes with a 1/2\" depth and 3/8\" radius to suit your concrete job. This product is made in the USA with global materials. Marshalltown 10-in x 10-in Stainless Steel Concrete Groover | CG103812W