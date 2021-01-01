Bon Tool’s lightweight hawks are a favorite of professionals and do-it-yourselfers working with drywall, plaster and stucco. The hawks are available with magnesium or aluminum construction, depending on your needs. Equipped with a wood or comfort grip 5-inch handle and 1/2-inch callous preventer for comfortable extended use. The blade features straight edges and rounded corners for safety, comfort and long service. The blade’s machine scored surface helps center material and control materials to keep them on the tool. Available in various sizes, from 8-inch to 14-inch. Bon tool's products have been trusted by professionals for over 60-years. Bon is committed to the development and improvement of tools for professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. We put our trusted name to every product we sell. Bon Tool 10-in x 10-in Drywall Hawk | 13-119