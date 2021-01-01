From classic home & garden
Classic Home & Garden 10 in. Weathered Copper Rosie Bowl Resin Planter
A lightweight bowl with an attached saucer and built-in drainage coupled with unprecedented pottery quality finishes used to be impossible - not anymore. The Rosie Bowl is a 10 in. bowl perfect for indoor or outdoor use. The shape, finish and color choices make the Rosie planters super on-trend - the Cali will blend seamlessly into modern, minimalist and traditional decor. Color: Weathered Copper.