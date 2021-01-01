Rev-A-Shelf’s 5300 pullout pantry series is the answer to your full access (frame less) cabinetry needs. The series now offers increased basket depths for 24” deep cabinetry and comes in five different widths and four height ranges. Available in a beautiful maple or contemporary gray solid bottom to match every kitchen style, the 5300 series glides quietly on 200 lb. rated full-extension, soft-close slide system. Features micro-adjustable door mounting and all kits are packaged with frame, baskets and hardware. Rev-A-Shelf 10-in W x 73.62-in H 6-Tier Pull Out Metal Soft Close Baskets & Organizers | 5373-10-GR