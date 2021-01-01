Costway 10 in. W 20 lbs. Portable Ice Maker with LCD Display and Ice Scoop in Sliver

This is our brand new countertop ice maker which is perfect for home, party, gathering, RV, bar and so on. Adopting quiet and high efficient compressor, the ice machine is lower noise, rapid cooling, low power consumption, making 26 lbs. of bullet-shaped ice cubes per 24-hours. It is made of safe and odorless ABS and PP material, harmless to human beings and will service you for long time. It is worth mentioning that the ice maker features self-cleaning function, which greatly facilitates your daily cleaning and maintenance work. Additionally, the optional bullet shape ice size meets your different needs for ice. Take the portable ice maker home to create more possibilities for your life and make your life more refined. Color: Sliver.