Knape & Vogt 10 in. Side Mount 200 lbs. Capacity Heavy-Duty Drawer Slides
The 8810 Heavy-Duty Full Extension Drawer Slide is designed to accommodate wider and heavier drawers for today's challenging applications in the commercial, residential and educational markets. Recommended drawer slide applications include wood home or office furniture, store fixtures, medical carts, and residential kitchen cabinetry in addition to many other application options. As with all Knape & Vogt drawer slides, the 8810 is designed to meet or exceed ANSI performance standards established by BIFMA, BHMA and KCMA.