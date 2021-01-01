The Satsuki Azalea is a popular choice among Bonsai. This particular plant is very hardy and produces magnificent flowers ranging up to seven inches in diameter. Of all shrubs with flowers, the Azalea is by far the most dramatic with brilliant blooms of radiant colors blooming in late spring. While there are many species of Azalea, the Satsuki, or Rhododendron indicum is easily one of the most popular, featuring an excellent low, twiggy habit with lovely funnel shaped unscented flowers in whites, pinks, reds and purples. The Satsuki is identified by two blossoms on the end of the terminal; they also have slightly hairy leaves budding out freely from even fairly old wood. Because the azalea is highly coveted in Japan, there have been hundreds of different varieties, in every color except yellow, bright orange, and true blue. Each live plant is shipped with the Phytosanitary Certificate as required by the USDA. Brussel's Bonsai 10-in Pink Satsuki Azalea (Large) in Clay (Dt6016az)