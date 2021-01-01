Bursting with personality, Exotic Angel plants bring dé£¯r to life with quality and endless variety. Beautify your home with assorted Exotic Angel Pothos, a perfect, easy care houseplant for beginners with pretty heart shaped leaves marbled in yellow, cream, or white. Amazingly versatile, it can grow horizontally, placed in hanging basket, or climbing a totem or trellis. Pothos is low maintenance and requires no special care indoors; it tolerates low light (but grows well in medium and high light spots, as well), low humidity, and the occasional missed watering. The NASA clean air study concluded that houseplants promote better air quality in your home. The study by NASA found that houseplants actively remove chemical pollutants from the air. Fertilize Pothos a few times a year, in spring and Summer, to keep it healthy. Use a general purpose fertilizer labeled for houseplant use. Remove faded leaves to keep it looking its best. Re pot your Pothos if it becomes root bound. Ivy can spend the Summer outdoors on a shaded deck or patio. Pothos looks beautiful when planted with blooming Summer annuals. Its trailing growth habit makes it ideal for baskets, window boxes, and on a pedestal. Bring the plant indoors as the weather cools down. Pothos cannot withstand a freeze. About the Grower: Our growers hand pick the healthiest, best looking, highest quality plants. We package our plants for shipment with great care so they’ll arrive at your home ready to be displayed. We're unable to ship this item to: AK, AZ, CA, HI. Costa Farms 10-in Devil's Ivy in Plastic (Po10) | CO.PO10.1.HB.BLK