Pyle 10 in. 4000-Watt Car Subwoofer Audio Power Subs Woofers DVC 4 Ohm Black

Package Includes: 4 x Pyle PLPW10D 10 in. 1000-Watt Car Subwoofers The Pyle PLPW10D subwoofers will push your audio to the Maximum. This 10 in. small enclosure unit will add extra punch to your low end and give you that huge sound you want. The sound is produced by a 2 in. 4 layer high temperature dual voice coil with 50 oz. heavy-duty magnet, pushing 1,000-Watt (4000-Watt per pair) MAX power. It's all housed in a stamped steel basket for durability. Your booming sound is enhanced by the wide, non fatiguing rubber suspension, specially designed rubber magnet boot, non press cone, specially treated foam surround, along with bumped and vented motor construction that keeps your equipment safe and extends the life of the subwoofer. Black Steel Basket Non Press Paper Cone Dual 4 Ohm Impedance 1 buy equal 4 subwoofers We are an authorized Pyle dealer.