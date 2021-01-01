The Vornado 293 heavy duty shop fan has the rugged durability to stand up to the toughest jobs. It's built for use in the garage, workshop, or job site. This fan has a nearly indestructible body and steel base. The 293 features powerful airflow and can move air up to 100 Ft.. This shop fan has a ball-bearing motor that never needs oiling and is specially shielded to resist dust. The 293 is assembled in the USA and boasts a 5-year limited warranty. This energy efficient shop fan also features a 10 ft grounded cord and meets OSHA safety requirements. During the hot summer months, the Vornado heavy duty Circulator is sure to become your most valuable tool. Model is made for 120 V only. Vornado 10-in 3-Speed Indoor Yellow/Textured Industrial Fan | CR1-0089-16