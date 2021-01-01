From send flowers
10 Gerbera Daisies
Advertisement
This inexpensive bouquet features 10 large gerbera daisies packed neatly and beautifully inside a chic delivered box. These warm colored blooms included in this centerpiece are light pink, orange, dark red, and yellow daisies. Fresh cut flowers in a box are an ultra elegant gift that will lend a special something to someone's celebration or special day. No matter the occasion, sending them a lovely floral arrangement is sure to make them happy. Includes: Boxed Order 10 Gerbera Daisies