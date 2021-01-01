Enjoy your garage, porch, or patio with this retractable fresh air screen. With zippers on each side of the screen and a center zipper, you get the flexibility to raise half the screen or the whole screen at once, so it is perfect for double garages! Featuring a mesh pocket (rod not included), this double panel screen provides sleek aesthetics with lighter, flexible weight. Rolls up; retractable application. Fresh Air Screens 10 ft. x 8 ft. Retractable Garage Door Screen, 3 Zippers, with Mesh Rod Pocket (Includes Rope and Pull Kit) in Black