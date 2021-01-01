Outsunny 10 ft. x 20 ft. Folding Portable Canopy Tent Gazebo with an Adjustable-Height Frame, UV-Fighting Roof, and Carrying Bag, Whites

Finding a good outdoor canopy tent can be hard to find, especially when you need something large. Dont worry, we got you. This 19.7 ft. x 9.8 ft. canopy tent is perfect for any occasion including family gatherings, picnics, camping and provides a place to unwind away from the sun’s harmful UV rays. The cross steel tube on the gazebo has been improved to be more durable which provides excellent stability in light winds. What ft.s more, the rooftop angle has been made a steeper pitch which helps the portable awning stop the accumulation of water. The event tent can be set up quickly and easily. There is a included bag for transport and storage. Finally, this pop-up shade comes with extra draw ropes and ground stakes too, so increases safety in less-than-ideal situations. Color: Whites.