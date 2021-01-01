COLOURTREE 10 ft. x 20 ft. 190 GSM Brown Rectangle Sun Shade Sail with Rectangle Kit

Take back your home's comfort with COLOURTREE Sun Shade Sails, built with care and made of premium 190 GSM 100% non-recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and stainless steel grade 314 D-rings. Our shade sails are proven to hold up strong through wind, sun and rain, all the while providing cool shade and 95% UV blockage as well as lowering ambient temperature by at least 15°. Installation is easy with the accompanying COLOURTREE hardware installation kit. Hang them over your patio, lawn, garden, backyard, swimming pool, driveway, etc. to keep your area nice and cozy. Color: Brown.