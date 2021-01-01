Mondawe 10 ft. x 10 ft. Pink Outdoor Steel Pop-up Canopy Flat-Roofed Tent

The 10 ft. x 10 ft. Instant Canopy-Pop Up Tent is perfect for all your outdoor, backyard, tailgate, athletic, camping and recreational activities. Whether you're picnics, throwing a party or used as anoutdoor medical assistant sation, everything is better in the shade. Set up your canopy in 3 simple steps and enjoy the cooling comfort of Oxford fabric that blocks up to 99% of UV rays. Easily transport your tent to any event you need. In addition, This canopy is easy to operate with a Special button design for easy 1-hand open and close operation. Even without tools, tents will soon spring up. The 10 ft. x 10 ft. Canopy is easy to set up, take down, store and transport anywhere with the durable wheeled bag included. Color: Pink.