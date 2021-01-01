10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy

If you own this 10 x 10-Foot Angled-Leg Instant Shade Canopy Tent by Z Shade, that means you get to be outside more, and who doesn't love being outside?Whether you are spending the day watching surfers get pitted at the beach, cheering loudly on the sidelines at a sporting event, having a lovely meal with the fam bam at the park, or your kiddos have a lemonade stand at your next garage sale, this 10 x 10-foot canopy tent is your rock and your backbone that's always there to keep you sheltered.This canopy tent features an angled-leg design with a powder-coated steel frame to stay nice and sturdy for life. It simply pops up and provides all the UV protection you need for whatever shenanigans you get yourself into.With this Z Shade 10 x 10-Foot Angled Leg Instant Shade Canopy Tent, your outdoor party will be in tents! Roof Color: Red