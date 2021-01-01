Fraser Hill Farm 10 ft. Unlit Flocked Snowy Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

The 10 ft. Snowy Pine is an Artificial Christmas Tree from Fraser Hill Farm. This model features a traditional full silhouette with extremely lifelike foliage and all-metal hinged branch construction. A heavily flocked finish was designed to resemble freshly fallen snow that is true to season and produces a natural effect. Fraser Hill Farm produces the most realistic trees in the market, featuring all the long-term benefits that come with owning an artificial tree. Imagine never having to shop, chop, and pay for another natural tree again. With the Flocked Snowy Pine, simply unfold out of storage and decorate. This model is not pre-strung with lights so you have the freedom to use your own. The needles are made out of high-quality PVC material and are both flame-retardant and non-allergenic.