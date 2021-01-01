TOJA GRID 10 ft. L x 10 ft. W Pergola Kit with 4x4 KNECT Post Wall and Crimson Shade Sail, Reds / Pinks

TOJA GRID is a modular pergola system that can be connected in so many ways to what suits you and your needs and space with endless possibilities. No more complicated instructions and long set up times. Fast and easy assembly, roughly 60-minutes per section, with no special tools required. Build the beautiful pergola you've dreamed of, with fence like additions to create privacy or straight across living walls with a Pergola Kit with Post Wall. The TOJA GRID KNECT brackets are not a safety railing bracket. Review your local railing/building codes for regulations regarding railing requirements. Color: Reds / Pinks.