Cordinate 10 ft. Decor Extension Cord with 3 Grounded Outlets Surge Protection, Light Brown/White

Extend your style into the future with the Cordinate 3-Outlet Extension Cord with Surge Protection. While most cords interrupt or distract from your home’s decor, this unique designer cable only contributes to the overall charm of your space. The 10 ft. woven tan and white chevron fabric cord cover accents your home or work setup. The extra layer of fabric not only increases the cable’s durability, but also keeps the cord from being bent and tangled. The thoughtful construction of the extension cord includes a space-saving flat plug, making it convenient to connect your devices where space is limited. For added safety, the tamper resistant grounded outlets help ensure any small items besides the plug will be locked out. Additionally, the extension cord includes built-in surge protection to ensure that your connected equipment stays safe from harmful voltage spikes. For a premium design that offers equal parts fashion and function, choose the Cordinate 3-Outlet Extension Cord with Surge Protection. Color: Light Brown/White.