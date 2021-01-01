Cordinate 10 ft. Decor Extension Cord with 2 USB Charging Ports 2.4 Amp 1 Grounded Outlet Surge Protection, Mint/White, Mint/White + 1 Outlet + 2 USB

Extend your style into the future with the Cordinate 1-outlet 2-USB Extension Cord. While most cords interrupt or distract from your home's decor, this unique designer cable only contributes to the overall charm of your space. The woven fabric cord cover is offered in a number of colors and patterns, giving you a variety of exciting options for your home or work setup. The thoughtful construction of the extension cord includes a low-profile plug, making it convenient to connect your devices where space is limited. For added safety, the tamper resistant receptacle helps ensure any small items besides the plug will be locked out. The extra layer of fabric not only increases the cable's durability, but keeps the cord from being bent and tangled. Built-in surge protection ensures that your connected equipment stays safe from harmful voltage spikes. For a premium design that offers equal parts fashion and function, choose the Cordinate 1-outlet 2-USB Extension Cord. Color: Mint/White + 1 Outlet + 2 USB.