Cordinate 10 ft. Decor Extension Cord with 2 USB Charging Ports 2.4 Amp 1 Grounded Outlet Surge Protection, Grey/White, Grey/White + 1 Outlet + 2 USB

Extend your style into the future with the Cordinate USB Charging Extension Cord with Surge Protection. With one grounded outlet, the extension cord is ideal for powering a laptop, TV or other household appliance while two USB ports allow convenient charging of your mobile devices. The extra-long 10 ft. cord offers extended reach, and 250 Joules of surge protection keep plug-in appliances safe from power spikes. This unique designer cable contributes to the overall charm of your space without interrupting or distracting from your home’s décor. The woven fabric cord in a gray and white chevron pattern not only adds an unexpected element of design to your home or office, but also increases the cable’s durability while preventing bends and tangles. The flat plug makes it easy to connect to outlets where space is limited. To prevent accidental shocks, the extension cord features a tamper-resistant outlet. For a premium design that offers equal parts fashion and function, choose the Cordinate USB Charging Extension Cord with Surge Protection. Color: Grey/White + 1 Outlet + 2 USB.