10 ft DB9 Serial Cable Female to Female 9 Pin Straight Through Black 3 Meters

Best Quality Guranteed. DB9 serial cable (female to female) connects your computer to device with RS-232 compatible (COM port) interface RS232c cable 9 pin connector on each end equipped with screws to ensure an easy and solid connection for stable data communication 10 feet DB9 extension cord is long enough for unites side by side; the wires inside the cable are of 30AWG gauge and easy to solder to It is pin-to-pin wired as a DB-9 serial adapter Straight Through (pinout: 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 8-8, 9-9, G-G); standard shielded with AL foil RS232 serial adapter cord for some old RS232C equipment like scanner, Modem, printer, plotter, switches, camera, barcode / embroidery machine, touchscreen, microcontroller, test equipment