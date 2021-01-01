SunRay 10 ft. Cantilever Offset Aluminum Solar Umbrella Cross Base in Royal Blue

Get ready to entertain from dusk until dawn with the 10 ft. Round Offset Aluminum Solar Lighted Umbrella. This umbrella is a versatile item that moves seamlessly from day to evening use. This beautiful accessory will transform any outdoor area into your favorite place to relax with friends or enjoy a meal at your outdoor table even after the sun goes down. The canopy is an upgraded Olefin fabric, so it is durable and ready to stand up to the elements. This umbrella provides plenty of shade on hot summer days. Simply tilt the umbrella using the tilt function to the perfect angle. This umbrella has a square solar panel at the top, which powers the lights along the umbrella ribs for 9-hours to 12-hours without the need for electricity. The umbrella has a cross base, which requires weighted base stones, sold separately.