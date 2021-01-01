Pure Garden 10 ft. Aluminum Auto Tilt Patio Market Umbrella in Sand

Entertain guests with an attractive piece of outdoor decor that also provides quality sun protection with this Patio Umbrella with Auto Tilt by Pure Garden. The easy-to-use hand-crank opens and closes the umbrella in seconds while the convenient auto-tilt feature blocks sunlight during dawn and dusk, so you can relax in the shade during hot summer days. In addition, this umbrella is made with durable steel ribs and a sturdy steel pole that fits in most deck tables or umbrella stands for superior value while enduring heat, wind, and rain!.