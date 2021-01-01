CASAINC 10 ft. 360° Rotation Aluminum Cantilever Solar Powered LED Patio Umbrella in Orange

The luxurious outdoor patio umbrella is a good companion outdoors. This patio offset umbrella is up to 10 ft. Dia and provides a large shaded area to protect you and your family from the sun. Made of high-quality powder-coated aluminum rod and polyester fiber, the patio umbrella is durable enough to be used for a long time. Moreover, the vent at the top of the umbrella allows fresh air to flow through, creating a comfortable environment for you. And the gliding handle and simple Tilting system allow you to adjust the umbrella at any angle. You can also freely rotate the umbrella to the position you like. The most important thing is that the offset umbrella has 24 LED lights powered by solar panels, which can provide perfect illumination at night.