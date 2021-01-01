From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Green 10 Foot Belgium Fir “Natural Look” Artificial Christmas Tree with 1050 Clear LED Lights
Advertisement
Nearly Natural 10 Foot Belgium Fir “Natural Look” Artificial Christmas Tree With 1050 Clear Led Lights. Create a traditional Christmas scene with this effortless artificial Christmas tree! Maintenance-free, it boasts tiers of natural-looking fir foliage made up of 3514 bendable branches for showcasing holiday ornaments. Pre-strung with 1050 clear LED lights and stabilized on a metal stand, this 10-foot tall artificial Christmas tree will not only make decorating a breeze but ensure your home is always seasonally attired for years to come.