YITAHOME 10 Drawer Dresser - Fabric Storage Tower, Organizer Unit for Bedroom, Living Room, Hallway, Closets & Nursery - Sturdy Steel Frame, Wooden Top & Easy Pull Fabric Bins (Gray)

QUALITY CONSTRUCTION- Structured with a powerful metal frame and a durable MDF wooden top; Contains 10 removable drawers with easy-to-pull wooden handles; Held up by 4 adjustable plastic legs that prevent scratches to your floor; The innovative crossbar design on the back enhances product stability; The dresser can be secured to a wall with screws DURABLE FABRIC- The drawer's front side is constructed with premium cationic polyester fabric; The surrounding sides are covered by breathable, non-woven synthetic fabric; Allows for easy care - simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and let air dry EASY ASSEMBLY- Comes with detailed instructions for a hassle-free installation; All pieces and accessories are included in the package; Assembly only requires you to fasten a few screws VERSATILE COLOR SCHEME- Highlights a sleek, modern design combining premium light grey fabric drawers, a sturdy white metal frame, and a waterproof wooden tabletop; Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, entryways, closets, nurseries, etc. LARGE STORAGE CAPACITY- The YITAHOME 10-Drawer dresser conveniently organizes your clothes, scarves, socks, T-shirts, pants, sunglasses, books, small toys, etc.; Overall dimensions: 34" L x 11.8" W x 47.2" H; Drawer dimensions: 15.4'' L x 11.2'' W x 8.7'' H