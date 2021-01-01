10 Cup Drip Coffee Maker, Touch Screen, Programmable With Glass Carafe, Stainless Steel Finish, Silver

PROGRAMMABLE Drip Coffee Maker with 10 cup glass carafe (1.6 Qt ) is fit to serve coffee for family and friends. It is easily stored due to its size (8.07 x 6.69 x 13 inches) .FULLY AUTOMATIC with 24-hour Programmability and easy to use due to LCD Display and Touch Screen.KEEP WARM up to 2 Hours. Brewing time can be preset for up to 24 hours with the help of Delay Brew function.Anti-drip design will prevent coffee from spilling when you take out the carafe. Strength Control function allows you to choose between less or more strong flavor of coffee to suit your preference.Advanced shower head for better flavor, permanent filter to save you from buying paper filters, clear water window to see the exact amount of water, dishwasher safe accessories (glass carafe, filter basket, plastic funnel).