Derek Lam 10 Crosby Eau de Parfum Gift Set for Women, 10-Piece Perfume Collection, 0.068 Oz Spray Bottles, mini gift set

A fragrance collection featuring 10 distinctive, modern fragrances based upon one street, 10 stories, 10 moments—all inspired from the world seen and imagined outside Derek Lam’s window at 10 Crosby Street. Each fragrance features the true form and essence of its raw ingredients. The scents are constructed to wear beautifully from day into night, and they have a balance of diffusion and tenacity. From fresh and floral to deep and oriental, the constructions vary from simple and chic to complex and sophisticated, yet all are modern and unique. This gift set contains 10 0.068 Oz spray vials of the luxurious Derek Lam 10 Crosby Women's Fragrance Collection. This is a great way to experience the full collection, discover your new fragrance, or give the perfect gift.