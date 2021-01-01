WarmlyYours 10-Bar Grande Towel Warmer, Hardwired, Brushed Stainless Steel

If the Grande 10 towel warmer from WarmlyYours proves anything, it's that sometimes huge performance comes in small packages. It's heat output of 460 BTUs per hour stands toe-to-toe with many larger models, while its compact profile means the Grande 10 can be installed in a variety of locations. The flat bars of the Grande 10 provide ample surface area to heat and dry your towels and bathrobes. The spacing of the bars also incorporates a specialized top-bar pairing for hand towels. This wall-mounted model features a hardwired electrical connection (110 120 VAC), discrete power switch, 304-stainless steel construction, and brushed finish.