WarmlyYours 10-Bar Grande Towel Warmer, Hardwired, Brushed Stainless Steel

$664.05
In stock
If the Grande 10 towel warmer from WarmlyYours proves anything, it's that sometimes huge performance comes in small packages. It's heat output of 460 BTUs per hour stands toe-to-toe with many larger models, while its compact profile means the Grande 10 can be installed in a variety of locations. The flat bars of the Grande 10 provide ample surface area to heat and dry your towels and bathrobes. The spacing of the bars also incorporates a specialized top-bar pairing for hand towels. This wall-mounted model features a hardwired electrical connection (110 120 VAC), discrete power switch, 304-stainless steel construction, and brushed finish.

