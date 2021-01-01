From truporte
TRUporte 10-7/8 in. Handle Fleur Design, Matte Black
Advertisement
Renin's new line of distinguished handles and pulls are not only an essential component of your door but also reflect the character of your entire space. In styles that vary from rustic to sophisticated, these solid steel handles are extremely durable and easy to install. Whether you are making your old home look new or finishing off a new barn door install, make a statement by adding 1 of our stylish handles in matte black or satin nickel finish.