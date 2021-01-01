From big buddha
10 100W Powered Subwoofer Black NSSW100BL Basics Subwoofer Cable 8 Feet
Advertisement
New Twisted Flare Port contributes to clear and tight bass Advanced YST II ( Active Servo Technology II) 10 cone woofer Subwoofer cable for connecting subwoofer speaker to a stereo receiver, sound system, or other compatible audio device Corrosion-resistant gold-plated RCA connectors; split-tip center pins for optimal pressure and conductivity; tough, yet flexible PVC exterior Expertly transmits low-frequency signals generated by subwoofers, ensuring exceptional sound quality and bass response